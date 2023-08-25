Sharad Pawar's latest remark on NCP-rebel Ajit sparks fresh controversy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 25, 2023 | 05:07 pm 2 min read

No split in NCP, Ajit still its leader: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President and veteran leader Sharad Pawar has sparked a fresh controversy after reaffirming that his nephew, Ajit Pawar, remains the party leader despite a recent rebellion. As per reports, the NCP chief also emphasized that there is no split within the party and that differing opinions are a natural part of democracy.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes right after an alleged "secret" meeting between Ajit and Sharad at a Pune businessman's residence earlier in August triggered a political stir in Maharashtra﻿. To recall, Ajit and eight other MLAs decided to leave the party and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena coalition government in the state on July 2.

Here's what Sharad said about 'NCP split' talks

Speaking at a press conference in Pune's Baramati, Sharad said, "There is no question that he (Ajit) is our leader. What does a split in a political party mean? Split occurs when a large group in a party is separated at the national level." "But no such thing has happened here," the NCP chief was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Comment that started it all

On Thursday, NCP Working President Supriya Sule passed similar comments where she referred to Ajit as a senior NCP leader and MLA of the party. "The party has not split at all, some took a different stand of going with the BJP," The Indian Express quoted her as saying. "We have complained to the assembly speaker to take action against them," Sule added.

Know about Sharad's remarks on MVA

During the press conference, Sharad was also questioned about a media survey that predicted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would fare well against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). To this, the NCP president clarified that he didn't know about it. "But we are taking information from different institutions and have come to the conclusion that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will get more seats," he added.

