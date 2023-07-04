Maharashtra: 15 killed as truck rams into hotel on highway
At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 were injured after a container truck rammed into a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Palasner village in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday. According to PTI, the truck first collided with four other vehicles and then crashed into the hotel. Reportedly, the accident took place nearly 300km away from Mumbai.
CCTV footage of accident
Truck's brakes failed, driver lost control: Police
According to the police, the brakes of the truck failed, causing the driver to lose control of the wheels. The vehicle, which was going from Madhya Pradesh to Dhule, hit two motorcycles, one car, and one container from the rear side. After crashing into the hotel, it overturned. Those killed in the accident included people waiting at a nearby bus stop.