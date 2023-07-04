India

Maharashtra: 15 killed as truck rams into hotel on highway

Maharashtra: 15 killed as truck rams into hotel on highway

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 04, 2023 | 04:23 pm 1 min read

The brakes of the vehicle failed

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 were injured after a container truck rammed into a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra Highway near Palasner village in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Tuesday. According to PTI, the truck first collided with four other vehicles and then crashed into the hotel. Reportedly, the accident took place nearly 300km away from Mumbai.

CCTV footage of accident

Truck's brakes failed, driver lost control: Police

According to the police, the brakes of the truck failed, causing the driver to lose control of the wheels. The vehicle, which was going from Madhya Pradesh to Dhule, hit two motorcycles, one car, and one container from the rear side. After crashing into the hotel, it overturned. Those killed in the accident included people waiting at a nearby bus stop.

Share this timeline