Can't restore Thackeray government: SC on Shiv Sena rift

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 11, 2023, 01:17 pm 2 min read

The SC said that it cannot restore the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra as Thackeray stepped down from the post without facing a floor test

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it cannot restore the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra as Thackeray stepped down from the post without facing a floor test. It, however, observed that Maharashtra's former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to call for a floor test and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to invite Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to form the government were wrong.

Why does this story matter?

The decision can have far-reaching effects on Maharashtra's politics.

The decades-old Shiv Sena was bifurcated in June 2022 after Shinde revolted against it with 40 MLAs and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Later, the Shinde faction won the legal battle over who the "real" Shiv Sena was between the two camps.

Shinde to continue as CM

Shinde will continue as the CM, the SC said, and noted that the governor was correct in administering the oath to him with support from the BJP. It is speculated that Shinde could be the ruling alliance's CM face for the 2024 state Assembly elections.

Governor invited Shinde to form government despite disqualification proceedings

The SC also examined Koshyari's invitation to Shinde to form the government while he and his faction's lawmakers were facing disqualification proceedings under the anti-defection law. It noted that Maharashtra Assembly speaker Narwekar recognizing Shinde's faction as the "real" Shiv Sena was "wrong." The bench was answering Thackeray's plea, demanding all disqualification petitions be adjudicated by the SC.

Can prove majority if needed: Maharashtra BJP chief

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud rendered the decision on the eight petitions regarding the face-off. Thackeray camp's MP Arvind Sawant earlier termed it "a fight to save the constitution and democracy." Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that the ruling alliance has over 184 votes in the 288-member state Assembly and can prove its majority if required.