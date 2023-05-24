India

Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi critically ill, in partial coma

Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi critically ill, in partial coma

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 24, 2023, 06:33 pm 1 min read

Joshi was admitted to the hospital on Monday

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi's condition continues to be critical, a statement by Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre said on Wednesday. The statement further read that the Shiv Sena veteran is in a semi-coma state and remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). The 85-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Monday after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

Check out PD Hinduja Hospital's statement

Joshi was Maharashtra's CM from 1995 to 1999

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, visited Joshi in the hospital. Joshi was Maharashtra's CM during the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition in 1995-99. He was also the speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. He was one of the close aides of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.