ED summons NCP's Jayant Patil in IL&FS money laundering case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 11, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). According to the news outlet The Hindu, the NCP president from Maharashtra has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Shortly after IL&FS filed for bankruptcy in 2018, the ED launched a money laundering investigation in 2019 after it took cognizance of a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR filed against IRL, ITNL (group companies of IL&FS), its officials, and a few others.

It also attached the assets of various entities in the case as well.

Here's how Patil reacted to ED's summons

Speaking to the news outlet The Indian Express, the NCP leader claimed he received the notice from the ED on Wednesday, which did not have any reason mentioned. Furthermore, Patil claimed that he sent a letter back to the probe agency, asking for a later date as he will be busy with a family program for the next couple of days.

Sent ED a letter asking for later date: Patil

"Yesterday, the ED sent me the notice. The notice has no reason mentioned. The IL&FS case seems to be the reason per the file number," Patil said. "A constable sent me a notice to appear tomorrow. But I will be busy with a family program for two to three days. Therefore, I have sent them a letter asking for a later date," he added.

Know about ED's searches on Wednesday

ED carried out raids against two former auditor firms of IL&FS— BSR and Associates and Deloitte Haskins and Sells—on Wednesday in relation to its money laundering investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the company. The probe pertains to the irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL.

Deloitte spokesperson's reaction after ED's search operation

Reportedly, probe officials also interrogated some employees of the two companies during the raids, and some documents were reportedly seized. "This routine inquiry is with respect to an ongoing matter regarding a former client and we continue to extend our full cooperation to the authorities," a Deloitte spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.