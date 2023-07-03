Politics

NCP expels 3 leaders, 2 MPs after Ajit Pawar revolt

NCP expels 3 leaders, 2 MPs after Ajit Pawar revolt

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 03, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked three leaders, 2 MPs for attending the oath ceremony of his nephew Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked three leaders for attending the oath ceremony of his nephew Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. The party chief also expelled two MPs, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, for allegedly orchestrating defections. The action is seen as a deterrent to those who supported the rebel MLAs led by Ajit.

NCP's discipline committee calls for disqualification of rebel MLAs

The expelled leaders are Mumbai divisional NCP chief Narendra Rathod, Akola city district chief Vijay Deshmukh, and state minister Shivajirao Garje. All three had attended Ajit's oath ceremony. The NCP's discipline committee, too, has called for the disqualification of the nine MLAs who backed Ajit in his revolt to ally with the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

Share this timeline