Congress President Kharge promises caste census, free electricity for MP

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 22, 2023 | 05:35 pm 3 min read

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made big poll promises for Madhya Pradesh

The Congress Party on Tuesday announced a series of sops for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections. If victorious, the party promises to reduce the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), offer 100 units of free electricity, reinstate old pension schemes, and provide debt relief for farmers, President Mallikarjun Kharge announced at a rally in Bundelkhand. Additionally, women will receive Rs. 1500 per month, and the party plans to conduct a caste census in the state.

Debt relief for farmers, LPG at Rs. 500 among promises

Addressing a rally in the Sagar area of Bundelkhand, Kharge said that farmers would get debt relief. "LPG will be available at Rs. 500. Women will get Rs. 1500 per month. For government workers old pension scheme. Till 100 units no Electricity bill," he said. Kharge also announced that the Congress would conduct a caste census in the state as well, adding that the newly reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) has six backward-class people as members.

Kharge slams BJP's 'illegal' government in Madhya Pradesh

In his address, Kharge also slammed the current Madhya Pradesh government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He labeled the state government "illegal" and accused them of stealing MLAs to form a government based on fear tactics. Kharge also reminded voters about the non-implementation of the Bundelkhand Package, recommended by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The package, announced in 2009, was intended for the overall development of the region, spread across districts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Bundelkhand's crucial role in MP elections

The Bundelkhand region plays a crucial role in the state assembly elections, with six assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. In the 2018 elections, the BJP secured five of these seats, while the Congress won one. The region has a total of 26 assembly seats, with 15 claimed by the BJP and nine by the Congress in the last state elections. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party won one seat each.

BJP releases 'report card' of Madhya Pradesh BJP government

Days ago, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah released the Madhya Pradesh government's "report card" from 2003-2023. He claimed that throughout these years, the BJP government was successful in removing the BIMARU category tag from MP, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress era. The acronym BIMARU is frequently used to refer to Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, usually to imply that they have lagged in terms of economic growth, healthcare, education, and other areas.

