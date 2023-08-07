Delhi ordinance bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Written by Ramya Patelkhana August 07, 2023 | 10:39 pm 3 min read

Lok Sabha cleared the Delhi services bill last week

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has been passed by the Rajya Sabha late on Monday. It is being seen as a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi government. This is because the bill reportedly aims to give the Centre more control over the bureaucracy, including administrative services and posting of officers, in the national capital.

Upper House passes Delhi services bill

Lok Sabha cleared bill last week

To recall, the Delhi ordinance bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha by voice vote on Thursday after a fierce debate between the opposition and the government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the bill for consideration and passing in the Upper House earlier on Monday. It now needs President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an act.

Number game: Neutral parties supported BJP government over bill

The bill was reportedly passed in the Rajya Sabha as 131 MPs voted in its favor, while 102 voted against it. This came after neutral parties—like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)—extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government. Without their support, the strength of the government and the opposition by numbers was neck and neck.

Bill gives Centre full control over Delhi's bureaucracy

Notably, the bill seeks to replace the Delhi ordinance that allows the Centre complete control over Delhi's bureaucracy. The government issued it in May to allegedly override a Supreme Court ruling, which said the Delhi government would make decisions related to bureaucrats. The opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—which includes the AAP—has termed the bill "unconstitutional" and against the spirit of federalism.

Bill seeks to create statutory body

Moreover, the bill also proposes to constitute the National Capital Civil Services Authority, comprising the Delhi chief minister (chairperson), principal home secretary (member secretary), and chief secretary (member). The statutory body will reportedly only send recommendations regarding the postings/transfers of officials and disciplinary issues to Delhi's lieutenant governor (L-G), who will be the final decision-maker. Notably, the L-G is appointed by the Centre.

Delhi bill doesn't violate Supreme Court verdict: Shah

Earlier on Monday, opposition MPs also moved a resolution to disapprove the Delhi ordinance—introduced by the Centre in May this year—in the Rajya Sabha. Moreover, the opposition's motion to send the ordinance bill to a parliamentary select committee was also rejected by voice vote. Meanwhile, Shah claimed, "Delhi Services Bill in no way violates Supreme Court judgment. [It is] aimed at effective, corruption-free governance."

