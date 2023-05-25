India

Satyendar Jain admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 25, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he reportedly slipped and fell in a bathroom of Tihar jail

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in west Delhi on Thursday. He reportedly slipped and fell in a bathroom of Tihar jail, where he has been lodged in an alleged money laundering case. Earlier on Monday, he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deteriorating health.

Why does this story matter?

Jain was taken to DDU Hospital last week, reportedly because of spinal problems.

Last week, Jain's counsel told the Supreme Court that he lost 35kg as he was suffering from several ailments.

The AAP had called Jain's arrest a misuse of investigative agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre aimed at harassing political rivals. He has been in jail since May 2022.

Jain fell in jail hospital's washroom

An official statement from the prison said, "This morning around 6:00am, under trial prisoner (UTP) Satyendar Jain slipped and fell in the bathroom of the Medical Inspection (MI) room of the hospital of Central Jail (CJ-7), where he was kept under observation for general weakness." The doctors examined his vital organs and found them to be normal.

Jain suffering from lumbar pain due to slipped disc: AAP

Reportedly, Jain was referred to DDU Hospital after he complained of pain in his back, left leg, and shoulder. AAP leaders said Jain fell in the jail washroom earlier as well and suffers from acute and chronic lumbar pain due to a slipped disc, which causes vertigo. Meanwhile, the BJP said Jain losing weight was "a good thing" as he used to be "overweight."

Jain 416th on waiting list, surgery five months away: AAP

The AAP said that Jain's MRI scan conducted on May 3 showed degeneration in all of his intervertebral discs, leading doctors to recommend urgent spinal surgery and post-operative care. The party also claimed that Jain was the 416th patient on a waiting list by jail authorities, which meant that his turn for surgery was at least five months away.