Centre's Delhi bill may clear Rajya Sabha, courtesy YSR Congress

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 27, 2023 | 12:06 pm 2 min read

YSR Congress is led by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The central government's controversial Delhi bill is set to clear both Houses of Parliament with the backing of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reportedly, the party will not only support the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Delhi issue but also against the no-confidence motion related to the Manipur crisis.

YSR Congress Party has 9 Rajya Sabha members

Speaking to NDTV, YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy said, "We will vote in favor of the government on both issues." Notably, the party has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and nine MPs in the Rajya Sabha. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sits comfortably in the former, it does not have a majority in the latter.

All eyes on non-aligned parties in Upper House

The NDA has 101 members in the Rajya Sabha, whereas the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)—consisting of 26 opposition parties—has 100 members. The non-aligned parties have 28 MPs, including five nominated members and three independents. Of these, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has seven members, while the YSR Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have nine members each.

BJD expected to support NDA as well

As the YSR Congress Party has extended support to the NDA, the alliance would expect the BJD's backing as well. PTI reported that the BRS is expected to vote with the opposition camp. Meanwhile, votes from one member each of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Janata Dal (Secular), and Telugu Desam Party (TDS) will be eagerly watched.

Know about controversial bill

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replaces an ordinance that seeks to completely control Delhi's bureaucracy. It was issued by the central government to allegedly override the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling, which said the Delhi government, not the Centre, would control the transfers and appointments of bureaucrats in the national capital.

