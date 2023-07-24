NDA, INDIA protest at Parliament amid stalemate over Manipur crisis

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 24, 2023 | 12:23 pm 2 min read

NDA and INDIA held parallel protests at Parliament amid stalemate over Manipur crisis

The Parliament premises witnessed rare scenes on Monday after the opposition and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held parallel protests over the rising crimes against women. While the opposition MPs demanded PM Narendra Modi's statement over the Manipur crisis and a debate over it in Parliament, the MPs from the BJP demanded strict action on crimes against women in opposition parties-ruled states.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi broke his months-long silence on the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur after a video showing two women stripped naked, paraded, and assaulted emerged on Wednesday. However, the opposition, which accused him of deliberately dodging the Manipur issue to hide his government's incompetence, demanded his statement in Parliament. Notably, the government said it was ready to discuss Manipur violence, among other issues.

BJP highlighted alleged atrocities against women in opposition parties-ruled states

According to NDTV, BJP MPs from Rajasthan protested near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on Parliament premises against the alleged rise of crimes against women in opposition parties-ruled states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. The BJP legislators also highlighted the issue of alleged atrocities against women and Dalits in Bihar and Telangana, respectively ruled by the Janata Dal (United) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

INDIA MPs reiterate demand for PM Modi's statement in Parliament

The MPs belonging to the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) also held a protest at the Parliament, demanding PM Modi's statement regarding the Manipur situation. The violence began in the state on May 3, and since then, PM Modi has only spoken once, in response to a video. Some MPs submitted adjournment notices in Parliament to discuss the Manipur crisis.

'Copy cat': TMC's O'Brien says BJP deflecting from Manipur issue

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien said the BJP was in "reactive mode," and doing a "copycat" protest to divert attention away from the Manipur issue. "Sure signs that INDIA parties are doing it right. We announced...dharna in solidarity with #Manipur a few days ago...BJP in REACTIVE mode. Doing copycat at same venue, hurriedly announced this morning. Looking to deflect," he tweeted.

