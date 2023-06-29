Politics

UCC could create unrest in country: Stalin after Modi's pitch

Stalin was speaking at a DMK member's family function in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying its implementation could lead to unrest in the country. Speaking at a party member's family function in Chennai, Stalin said, "Modi says there shouldn't be two laws for a country. He thinks...by creating unrest using religion, he can create confusion and win."

Modi's remarks result of panic: Stalin

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief further stated that citizens were ready to teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He suggested that Modi's remarks were a result of panic following the joint opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna last week, where top opposition leaders discussed the strategy to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls.

One home can't have two sets of laws: Modi

Notably, Stalin's comments on the UCC issue came two days after Modi triggered a nationwide debate after batting for the UCC in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh﻿, saying one home cannot have two sets of laws. "Indian Muslims will have to understand which political parties are provoking and destroying them for their benefit," he said, adding that the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Modi's full statement on UCC

Stalin slams Modi for Manipur violence

Stalin also hit out at the prime minister over his handling of the ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has been ongoing since May 3. "Manipur has been burning for 50 days but the prime minister has not yet got time to visit the state. Even an all-party meet by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was held after 50 days of violence," he said.

