Manipur: Curfew reimposed, army called in again after fresh violence

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2023, 06:13 pm 2 min read

Curfew has been reimposed in Manipur and Army called in again after fresh violence in capital Imphal

Army and paramilitary personnel were dispatched to Manipur after fresh clashes were reported in the capital Imphal on Monday afternoon following days of peace, NDTV reported. Per reports, violence broke out in the Checkon neighborhood after members of the Meitei and Kuki communities clashed over space in a local market. A curfew was also reimposed after 1:00pm amid reports of arson in the area.

Fresh clashes reported in a market in Imphal

According to ANI, fresh violence occurred in Manipur on Monday when miscreants torched abandoned buildings in Imphal. A curfew was implemented in the New Lambulane region soon after the incident. The Indian Army and paramilitary personnel were also dispatched to the North Eastern state to help contain the situation. The conflict reportedly arose over space in a local market between the two communities.

Watch: Video showing firemen dousing fire set ablaze by miscreants

Kuki students' organization alleges torching of church by Meitei mob

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) claimed that a church was allegedly targeted and burned down by the Meitei mob. According to the organization, the church that was set ablaze by the mob is the ICI Church on Imphal's Chassad Avenue.

Warning: Graphic video of arson in Imphal

Know about Manipur issue

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, when the tribal community marched against the non-tribal Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. This was followed by more than a week of violent skirmishes across the state, in which over 70 people died. Several thousand people were also displaced as a result of the fighting, following which the Army assumed control.