Karnataka: Teacher suspended over Facebook post critical of CM Siddaramaiah

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2023, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Karnataka government has suspended a teacher over Facebook post critical of CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka government has reportedly suspended a government school teacher in Karnataka's Chitradurga district's Hosadurga taluk for a Facebook post criticizing freshly sworn-in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's policies. The teacher Shanthamurthy MG allegedly criticized the CM for offering freebies, citing debt incurred throughout the tenures of previous CMs, including Siddaramaiah. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the incoming Congress administration for this action.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes just days after CM Siddaramaiah issued an order to implement the Congress's five main promises, including free electricity, free ration, a monthly honorarium to educated unemployed youth, etc.

At least five "poll guarantees" were mentioned in Congress's manifesto before the Karnataka election.

Reportedly, the implementation of these would cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs. 50,000 crore a year.

First, a look at critical post by accused teacher

While mocking the Siddaramaiah administration for announcing freebies, the accused teacher said that "it's easy for him to announce freebies" amid huge debt accumulation. The teacher went on to say that the debt incurred by chief ministers from SM Krishna to Jagadish Shettar totaled Rs. 71,331 crore but reached Rs. 2,42,000 crore during Siddaramaiah's last tenure from 2013-2018.

Teacher violated Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966: Top official

"Based on the Facebook post, I have directed the block education officer of Hosadurga taluk L Jayappa to suspend the teacher," Deputy Director of public instruction, Chitradurga District, Ravishankar Reddy, told The Times of India. According to Reddy, the teacher violated the Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966. Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry will be conducted before further action is taken.

'Truth hurts': BJP reacted sharply

Reacting to the alleged suspension of the teacher, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, "He merely pointed out that the latter could promise so many freebies because the state's debt always rose when he helmed the Govt. Truth hurt?"

Have a look at freebies promised by Congress in Karnataka

To entice voters in Karnataka before the elections, Congress offered various welfare promises. The party had pledged a monthly benefit of Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 3,000 for educated unemployed, 10 kg of free rice for every member of BPL (below poverty line) families, 200 units of free electricity for each home, and free transit for women on state buses.