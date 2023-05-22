India

Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede demands security after receiving threats

Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede demands security after receiving threats

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 22, 2023, 01:52 pm 3 min read

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has alleged he received threats

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of corruption in the Cordelia drugs bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, alleged that he and his wife, actor Kranti Redkar, have been receiving threats for the last four days, besides obscene messages on social media. Wankhede said he would approach the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday and demand special security.

Why does this story matter?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Wankhede and others of demanding a Rs. 25 crore bribe from Khan's family, threatening that Aryan would otherwise be implicated in the alleged cruise raid.

Wankhede had approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the CBI's actions against him in the case. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday.

Will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner, demand special security: Wankhede

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, allegedly said that he and his wife, Redkar, have also received vulgar messages and threats on social media. "My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats for the last four days and obscene messages on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security," ANI quoted Wankhede as saying.

Wankhede received death threat on social media last year too

Wankhede allegedly got similar threats last year. An FIR in the matter was filed by the Goregaon Police. On August 14, 2022, a Twitter user going by the handle 'Aman' allegedly messaged Wankhede and threatened to kill him. "Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, you will pay for it)," the user wrote.

Corruption, extortion case against Wankhede

On May 12, the CBI registered a corruption case against Wankhede under the Prevention of Corruption Act (POCA) Sections 7, 7A, and 12 and some sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Wankhede was accused of planning to extort Rs. 25 crore in the alleged drug case, following which the NCB initiated a vigilance probe against him and other officials.

Wankhede linked to other irregularities and disciplinary issues: Police

Reportedly, Wankhede's name surfaced in a few other irregularities and disciplinary issues besides the NCB's vigilance report. The report accused him of corruption, misbehavior, extortion, violation of the Central Civil Service (CCS) regulations, and disproportionate assets. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the NCB's parent cadre, was planning departmental action against him, which may result in his suspension from service.

Claims made by Wankhede in his defense

Wankhede, on the other hand, alleged he was being persecuted because of his "patriotism." His claims came after the CBI raided nearly 30 locations, including his home, in connection with its probe. On Friday, he told a court that he didn't ask for a bribe and instead claimed SRK pleaded with him not to put Aryan in jail as it would "destroy his spirit."

Wankhede led many high-profile drug cases

According to the Hindustan Times, Wankhede, as the zonal chief of the NCB till 2021, led investigations in many high-profile Bollywood cases, including the drug angle in Sushant Sigh Rajput's death case and the drugs on cruise case in which Aryan was arrested.