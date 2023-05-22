India
UP: 4 dead, several injured after boat capsizes in Ganga
May 22, 2023, 12:52 pm 1 min read
At least four people died and about two dozen others are missing after a boat capsized in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday. Reportedly, the boat was carrying 40 to 50 people when the incident took place. Rescue operations are underway in the area while the injured are being treated at the District Hospital, Ballia.
Watch: Incident takes place near Maldepur area
