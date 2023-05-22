India

Don't panic: RBI governor on Rs. 2,000 notes withdrawal

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 22, 2023, 12:13 pm 1 min read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there is no need to panic over the withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 notes. He said banks will make necessary arrangements for the exchange of the notes and the RBI will take care of the difficulties that people face. People can exchange notes up to the value of Rs. 20,000 at a time.

Purpose of Rs. 2,000 notes fulfilled: Das

Das said the withdrawal of the said denomination is a part of currency management. He expected most notes to come back to the exchequer by September 30. He stressed that Rs. 2,000 notes were introduced primarily to quickly replenish the value of money taken out from the system during the 2016 demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.