PM Narendra Modi conferred highest honor of Fiji

May 22, 2023

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Monday was conferred with the highest honor of Fiji. PM Modi was officially honored with "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership. The honor, which has been received by only a handful of non-Fijians to date, was presented to Modi by his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka.

Why does this story matter?

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on his maiden visit to the country on Sunday to host a key summit between India and 14 other Pacific island nations to boost bilateral ties.

Notably, this development also comes at a time when a three-day G20 tourism meeting is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from today (Monday) onwards.

Big honour for India, says PMO

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honor of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership." "Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honor to date," the release added.

Visuals of Modi being conferred the highest honor of Fiji

Papua New Guinea also honors Modi with prestigious accolade

Papua New Guinea also honored the Indian PM with the "Companion of the Order of Logohu" in recognition of his support for Pacific Island nations' unification and leadership in the Global South. It is also worth noting that this prestigious accolade is rarely given to non-residents, with former United States President Bill Clinton being one of the notable recipients.

Know who Modi dedicated his honor

According to Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi dedicated the honor to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community and the people of India for their significant role in the special bond between the two nations. "Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae of Papua New Guinea conferred PM Modi with country's highest civilian award, Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu," Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi's post on Twitter

Details on Modi's address at FIPIC Summit

Earlier in the day, Modi co-hosted the third edition of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. Speaking at the summit, PM Modi stated, "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner." "We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation," he was quoted as saying by News18.