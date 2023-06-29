Politics

Don't insult citizens: Kejriwal on Delhi L-G's 'freebies' remark

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 29, 2023 | 03:49 pm 2 min read

Delhi L-G VK Saxena made the remarks on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena an "outsider" and accused him of insulting the citizens of the national capital. His comments came a day after Saxena took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's flagship power and water subsidy schemes and said people in Delhi have gotten used to freebies.

Saxena don't understand Delhi and Delhiites: Kejriwal

In a tweet on Thursday, Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi are hard-working. They have beautified Delhi. L-G Sahib, you have come from outside, and don't understand Delhi and Delhiites. Don't insult the people of Delhi like this." "Delhi government does not steal like other governments. By saving money, it gives convenience to the people. Why is this bothering you?" he further asked.

Kejriwal's Twitter post

Citizens make any government scheme successful: L-G

Notably, Saxena's remarks came while he was speaking at an event on the Delhi Master Plan 2041 organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. During his address, he asserted that the participation of the people makes any government scheme successful and asked citizens to raise their voices for better roads, a clean environment, and other basic facilities, and against encroachment.

Delhi's Najafgarh drain to be cleaned very soon: Saxena

The Delhi L-G also said cleanliness work was being done in the national capital at an unprecedented pace. He further stated that the Najafgarh drain, which is spread over 57km in the city, will be completely cleaned "very soon." Saxena assured people that the three garbage mountains in Delhi will be cleared in the next 18 months.

