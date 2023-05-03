Politics

Liquorgate: ED 'mistakenly' names Sanjay Singh in chargesheet, Kejriwal reacts

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 03, 2023, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? said Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the entire Delhi Liquor Policy scam case was "fake" and a conspiracy to defame the "most honest party." His comments came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote him a letter informing him that he was named in its chargesheet by mistake.

PM Modi defaming AAP, claims Kejriwal

Slamming ED for its mistake, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake." "Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest growing party under dirty politics," the AAP supremo added.

Check out Kejriwal's Twitter post

Singh seeks prosecution of ED director, assistant director

Meanwhile, Singh in a video said, "This happened in the history for the first time that ED wrote to me and admitted that my name was written by mistake in the chargesheet." He also wrote to the Union finance secretary, seeking sanction to prosecute ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh for making "untrue, defamatory and incriminating" statements against him.

Here's the video of AAP leader Singh

ED moved petition in court to correct mistake: Report

Singh further stated that he has sent legal notices to the ED officers to issue a public apology. According to PTI, the ED stated on Tuesday that the AAP MP's name appeared four times in the chargesheet. Out of these, one reference is wrong and was typed inadvertently. The agency said it has moved a petition in court to correct the mistake.

Raghav Chadha not named as accused in ED chargesheet

On Tuesday, several media outlets also reported that AAP leader Raghav Chadha was named by the ED in its chargesheet related to the case. However, the politician dismissed the claims, saying he was not named as an accused but as an attendee of a meeting. "The claims appear to be propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility by using media," he added.