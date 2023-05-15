India

Manipur: MLAs demand separate administration for tribal areas, CM rejects

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 15, 2023, 08:48 pm 3 min read

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has rejected the demand by 10 MLAs for separate administration for tribal areas

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday rejected the demands by 10 MLAs, including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for a separate administration for the Kuki tribe-dominated districts of the state. He turned down the demand while invoking the "territorial integrity" of Manipur. Singh's response comes a day after he met the Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic unrest since May 3, when violence erupted between the tribal community and the Meiteis, the state's largest community demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Currently, the state is facing a fresh challenge from Kuki militants, who are allegedly attacking Meitei villagers and torching houses.

Meanwhile, 10 legislators from the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group demanded independent administrative control for the hill region.

Manipur's territorial integrity will be protected: CM Singh

While rejecting the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi MLAs' demand, Singh said, "I assure the people that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be protected at all costs." "Measures are being undertaken with the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups return to their camps and strengthen efforts to bring normalcy back to the state," he added.

Singh appeals to people not to hold protests

Singh \urged people not to organize dharnas or protests in light of the tense situation in Manipur following clashes between the majority Meiteis and the tribal communities earlier this month. Moreover, he assured of "no use of force" to dismantle the blockades erected by some organizations on highways in the aftermath of violence. "Efforts would be made to reason with these demonstrators," CM added.

Know about demand by tribal MLAs

Following confrontations between the Meiteis and tribal groups, 10 tribal MLAs from the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group demanded that there be a separate administration for the hill areas. The demand made by these MLAs is noteworthy because seven of them belong to the ruling BJP, two are from the Kuki People's Alliance (KPA), and one is independent, who are all part of the BJP-led NDA.

Crucial meeting with Shah in Delhi

Earlier, CM Singh, four of his cabinet ministers, and BJP State President Sarada Devi met Shah in New Delhi on Sunday over the Manipur situation. The meeting came days after the state witnessed massive violence, claiming over 70 lives. It was also attended by BJP National President JP Nadda. The violence triggered destruction across numerous districts and displaced thousands of people in the state.

How did violence trigger in Manipur?

On May 3, violence erupted in the northeastern state following a demonstration organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur against Meitei ST status claims. As a result, a curfew was enforced, and the Manipur government also restricted access to mobile phone services and the internet in order to prevent the spread of false information and fear.