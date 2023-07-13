Patna: BJP workers clash with police over teacher recruitment policy

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 13, 2023 | 06:14 pm 3 min read

BJP workers clash with police in Patna

The Bihar Police reportedly used water cannons, tear gas, and batons on Thursday to stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, protesting against a reported scam in the recruitment of teachers, from marching toward the Bihar Assembly. As a result, security has been ramped up in Patna to avoid any further escalation of the current situation in the state.

Why does this story matter?

The incident occurred while the saffron brigade was holding a "Vidhan Sabha march" in protest against the Nitish Kumar government's new teacher recruitment policy. In June, the state government amended the Bihar State School Teachers (appointment, transfer, disciplinary action, and service condition) Rules, opening opportunities for applicants outside Bihar to apply for the 1.67 vacant posts in state-run schools.

Details on BJP's march from Gandhi Maidan

Before the march commenced at the Gandhi Maidan, Bihar BJP President Samrat Choudhary said that the opposition party was holding the state government accountable, especially Deputy CM Minister Tejashwi Yadav, for promising "10 lakh jobs" before the assembly polls. "Everybody knows who made that rhetorical promise. Only one individual had done so. It is, now, the time to deliver," Choudhary stated.

BJP workers showed up in big numbers

Several saffron brigade workers wearing saffron saris, salwar suits, kurtas, and bandanas participated in the march, waving the BJP flag, according to the news agency PTI. Furthermore, slogans like "Nitish, Tejashwi istifa do" (Tejashwi, Nitish must resign) were also voiced as the march progressed for almost a kilometer until it reached a barricade near the Dak Bungalow crossing.

Patna under police wrap amid protest

Meanwhile, the police have deployed adequate security personnel to maintain law and order. Speaking to the news outlet Times Now, ADM (law and order) Hemant Singh stated, "We have deployed a large number of police force and duty magistrates to peacefully negotiate the protest march." "We will not allow any person to march towards restricted areas of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha," Singh added.

Visuals of clash between BJP workers, police

Ruckus in Bihar Assembly

Earlier in the day, the Bihar Assembly plunged into turmoil after Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary informed Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha that he would not be allowed to comment until protesting members inside the well returned to their designated seats. Things got even worse as marshals evicted two BJP MLAs from the House for allegedly raising the issue of posting of teachers.

Know about evicted BJP MLAs and JD(U)'s reaction

In response to the removal of two BJP MLAs, Kumar Shailendra and Jibesh Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary made a strong statement against the state government. "The government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is sensitive to the needs of the people and ready to respond to all issues raised by members," Chaudhary stated.

