Karnataka: BJP indecisive on LoP ahead of assembly session

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 02, 2023 | 01:31 pm 3 min read

BJP is still indecisive on Leader of the Opposition ahead of Karnataka Assembly session on Monday

Nearly two months after the Congress's resounding win in Karnataka, the first formal session of the Karnataka Assembly will be held on Monday. While the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all geared up for the historic day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is still in a fix to appoint the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to take on the state government.

Why does this story matter?

The Karnataka BJP has reportedly been in chaos since losing the state elections in May. The party has also failed to name a new Karnataka BJP chief, despite the current one, Nalin Kumar Kateel, being on a one-year extension that expires in August. The decisions have reportedly been delayed owing to infighting, with several factions and leaders blaming each other for the loss.

Karnataka BJP to announce LoP at eleventh hour: Report

According to The Indian Express, the BJP would likely make a decision on choosing its Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council leaders at the eleventh hour on Monday. The party had previously stated that central leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Arun Singh would visit Bengaluru to deliberate on the LoP selections. However, the visit by or delibrations with the central leaders has not been scheduled yet.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai frontrunner despite opposition

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai emerged as a frontrunner for the Legislative Assembly LoP amud the infighting between two factions—allied to BS Yediyurappa and BL Santhosh. The BJP may also consider Basavaraj Patil Yatnal (a Lingayat) for the post, given the electoral loss under Bommai's leadership. Other contenders include Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar Karkala (an OBC) and ex-Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (a Vokkaliga).

Strong infighting in Karnataka BJP, notice issued to 11 leaders

The Karnataka BJP has been tarnished by infighting among several factions. In the weeks leading up to the selection of new leaders, competing faction leaders have been continually attacking one another and pointing fingers at each other for the party's poll defeat. Recently, at least 11 members of the saffron party were also served notices for making anti-party comments.

BJP plans to corner Siddaramiah government on policy, administrative matters

Despite losing seats, the BJP is apparently planning to corner the Congress administration on several issues. Siddaramaiah's government is scheduled to present a series of bills to repeal legislation enacted by the previous BJP administration. While the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) numbers are insufficient to contest that, the BJP may put the Congress administration in a tight spot on policy and administrative matters.

