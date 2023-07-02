Politics

Beware of false promises: Modi over opposition's 'freebies' in MP

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023

PM Modi was speaking in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the opposition over promises of "freebies" to the public, such as water and electricity, reported NDTV. Notably, those "freebies" were one of the reasons for the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in several states, most recently in Karnataka. "Beware of false (poll) guarantees being given by family-centric parties, including the Congress," he said.

Opposition's 'freebies' have hidden costs: PM Modi

Reportedly, PM Modi further said, "Such people have brought schemes of guarantees, though they don't have their own (political) guarantee." He alleged the opposition's promises of free power, travel, pensions, cheaper petrol, and jobs have hidden costs or negative consequences. The prime minister was speaking in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where he launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047, on Saturday.

Modi lashes out at opposition's unity bid

Hitting out at the opposition's bid to form a united front against the BJP for the 2024 general elections, PM Modi stated that "people facing graft charges and out on bail" were collaborating with those "who have been convicted of scams." In his address, PM Modi also hailed his government's schemes like PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Ujjawala scheme, and Mudra Yojana.

BJP, Congress have announced 'freebies' for MP

PM Modi's remarks followed his party's recent "freebies" announcement in Madhya Pradesh, which will go into polls in around four months. The schemes include Hindu pilgrimages for the elderly, a Rs. 1,000 monthly allowance for women, and Rs. 2,000 biannually for farmers. The Congress has also reportedly announced similar schemes for Madhya Pradesh ahead of the elections this year.

