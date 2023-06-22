India

Modi, Bidens exchange gifts after dinner, US Congress address ahead

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 22, 2023 | 10:19 am 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi had an intimate dinner with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House

After leading a Guinness World Record-setting International Yoga Day event in New York on Thursday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had an intimate dinner with United States (US) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington. The leaders exchanged gifts as a token of remembrance, and PM Modi will address the US Congress later in the day.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's state visit to the US has been dubbed one of the most significant diplomatic trips of 2023. It assumes importance given India's rise as a major economic and geopolitical force amid conflict between the US and China. As such, India hopes to cash in on Modi's trip and boost its defense and space sectors through bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives with the US.

Vegetarian dinner, White House decorated with peacocks and lotus blooms

Shortly after arriving in Washington DC, PM Modi tweeted, "The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special." The Bidens hosted PM Modi for a vegetarian dinner amid the White House decorated with peacocks and lotus blooms. India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan also joined the dinner.

What was on the menu

According to the White House, PM Modi was served a first course including a grilled corn kernel salad and tangy avocado sauce. The main course included portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto. For dessert, it was rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

What did PM Modi gift Bidens

PM Modi gifted a special sandalwood box containing a silver idol of Lord Ganesha to Joe Biden. The sandalwood was sourced from Tamil Nadu's Mysore and carved by a craftsman from Rajasthan's Jaipur. The idol was handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata. He gifted Jill Biden a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond made by using solar and wind energy.

What will Bidens gift Modi

Meanwhile, the Bidens will present PM Modi with a handmade antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. The White House said the Bidens will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.

