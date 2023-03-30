India

Indore: Temple stepwell collapses during Ram Navami celebrations, 18 rescued

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 30, 2023

The stepwell at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore caved in while Ram Navami celebrations were underway

The ancient stepwell at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore caved in while Ram Navami celebrations were underway on Thursday. Around 25 people who were standing on the roof fell inside the well, and 18 of them were rescued. Reportedly, the roof of the bavdi, or large well collapsed due to its inability to support the load.

CM Chouhan directs administration to speed up rescue

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the incident and directed the Indore district administration to speed up the rescue operation. Those rescued were rushed to the hospital. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and other officials were reportedly present at the site. Videos from the site showed devotees trying to rescue those trapped inside the collapsed stepwell.

Rescue operation underway