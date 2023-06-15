India

Karnataka government repeals anti-conversion law, mandates reading preamble in schools

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 15, 2023 | 03:57 pm 1 min read

The Congress-led Karnataka government said that it will repeal the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government. The state cabinet also decided to scrap the school textbook lessons on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar and some others. State social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa said the daily reading of the preamble will be made mandatory in schools and colleges.

