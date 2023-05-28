India

New Parliament inauguration: Modi releases special stamp, Rs. 75 coin

New Parliament inauguration: Modi releases special stamp, Rs. 75 coin

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 28, 2023, 03:50 pm 1 min read

Special stamp, Rs. 75 coin released by PM Modi on new Parliament building's opening day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a Rs. 75 coin and a special commemorative postage stamp to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. It is worth noting that the prime minister also released the stamp and the coin during the inauguration ceremony held at the new Lok Sabha chamber.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier on Sunday, Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in a grand ceremony to mark a milestone shift to a new complex in the national capital.

To note, several opposition parties, which boycotted the event, argued the president should inaugurate the new building as the highest constitutional authority.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) argued that the president isn't a member of either House.

Visuals of Modi releasing new stamp, Rs. 75 coin