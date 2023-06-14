India

Uttarakhand mahapanchayat: Why tension is brewing in Garhwal region

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Chanshimla Varah June 14, 2023 | 08:24 pm 3 min read

Tension is brewing in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region ahead of Uttarakhand mahapanchayat (Representational image)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear petitions seeking cancellation of the controversial "Uttarakhand mahapanchayat" scheduled for Thursday (June 15) in Purola, Uttarakhand's Garhwal region. Purola, a quiet hill town in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, has been gripped by communal tension for days now after posters surfaced in the area, threatening Muslim traders to shut shops and leave the state by June 15.

First, let's know what Supreme Court said

The Supreme Court's vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed the petitioners to approach the Uttarakhand High Court. Reportedly, the petitioners, Hindi scholars Ashok Vajpeyi and Apoorvanand, and the People's Union for Civil Liberties urged the SC and the High Court to stop the mahapanchayat because it could lead to "communal tensions" and "large-scale violence."

Section 144 imposed in Purola

In light of the simmering tension, the Uttarkashi district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144, fearing an escalation of the situation. Security has also been increased, and the police are examining every car that leads to Purola, reports said. The enforcement orders will stay in effect until June 19, according to the authorities.

Discussing 'Love Jihad' probable motive behind organizing 'Uttarakhand mahapanchayat'

The mahapanchayat was called by Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan, a right-wing organization, to deliberate on different issues concerning Hindus in the state. The program was planned in response to an alleged abduction bid on a minor Hindu girl from Uttarkashi by two youths—a Hindu and a Muslim. Later, posters appeared across the district, urging minority Muslims to leave, by invoking the "Love jihad" angle.

Right-wing organization's alleged campaign against Muslims

Darshan Bharti, the founder of Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan, denied posting communally-charged posters but claimed responsibility for the mahapanchayat appeal. He also admitted to urging people not to rent out their homes or shops to Muslims in the aftermath of the adduction bid. This development has reportedly threatened minorities. Notably, six more recent events in the Garhwal region were said to have exacerbated communal tensions.

Official's position on proposed Uttarakhand mahapanchayat

Meanwhile, Assistant District Magistrate Purola, Teerth Pal, reacting to the mass gathering issue, said, "We won't allow anyone to conduct Mahapanchayat." However, the locals are allegedly refusing to soften their stand, News18 reported. Local BJP MLA Durgeshwar Lal also said that no mahapanchayat will be held, but added that people have the right to speak out against attempts to undermine their cultural identity.

Ex-bureaucrats write to Chief Secretary demanding ban on mahapanchayat

Amid the tension, 52 former bureaucrats wrote to the state's Chief Secretary, demanding a ban on the mahapanchayat. They claimed that the criminal campaign against minority communities has been underway since May 26, 2023. "There has seen no action whatsoever being taken by the administration beyond the registration of a case against unknown persons after posters were put up," they said in a letter.

BJP, Congress also jumped the gun

The letter was met with harsh criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with party MLA Munna Singh Chauhan questioning why these "babus" never responded to the suffering of Hindus in West Bengal and Pakistan. Earlier this week, many Muslim representatives from the BJP, the Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) demanded CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's intervention.

