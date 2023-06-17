India

Gujarat: Clashes over demolition of dargah; 1 killed, cops injured

One civilian was killed and at least four police personnel injured in clashes over a demolition notice for a dargah in Gujarat's Junagadh district, India Today reported. Reportedly, dozens of people gathered around the shrine on Friday evening to protest against the demolition notice. Protesters allegedly pelted stones at the police, damaged a police post, and set a police vehicle ablaze.

Watch: Video of stone pelting incident in Junagadh

5-day notice served to dargah management

According to reports, clashes broke out between protesters and the Gujarat Police in Junagadh after the Junagadh Municipal Corporation officials put a demolition notice outside the dargah, which they alleged had been built illegally. The officials gave a deadline of five days to the management of the shrine to produce evidence about the legal status of the dargah, or else it would be demolished.

Investigating cause of civilian death: Junagadh SP

Junagadh Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told ANI that 500-600 people gathered outside the shrine on Friday and pelted stones as officials requested them not to disrupt the roads. Cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them. Vasamsetty said a civilian was also killed, and numerous police officers were injured. He added the cause of the civilian's death will be determined after the post-mortem.

Several people detained by police after stone pelting: SP Junagadh

Why are Gujarat's civic authorities demolishing religious structures?

Last month, civic authorities in Gujarat—ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—reportedly initiated a demolition drive to pulldown illegal constructions despite opposition. Structures facing action include temples, graveyards, mosques, and dargahs in Dahod and Junagadh. In Dahod, demolition was required due to the Smart Cities Mission. In Junagadh, it was necessitated as authorities began working on restoring Uparkot Fort and beautifying Narsinh Mehta Lake.

