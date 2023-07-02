Politics

Why Manipur CM Biren Singh offered to step down

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 02, 2023

CM Singh withdrew his resignation on Friday

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said he earlier offered to step down because he was "really hurt" by protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ethnic violence-hit state. Speaking for the first time after his resignation U-turn, Singh told NDTV he felt he was losing the people's trust. However, he was surprised by the outpouring of support after tendering his resignation.

Singh resigned after protests targeting Modi, BJP offices

Notably, Singh's resignation followed demonstrations targeting PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offices in Manipur. "In such a crucial time, some started burning the effigies of our leaders. I wouldn't have minded if it was my effigy, they were burning PM Modi's effigy. What has he done?" he asked. Singh added he initially resolved to quit quietly but eventually changed his decision.

Kuki community has been insulting me: Singh

Talking about the backlash from the tribal Kuki community, Singh said he was left disappointed and hurt by their actions. "I was really hurt. I started to ask myself if I have done anything wrong. We were unprepared for this. Whatever we could, we are doing. Kuki brothers have been insulting me because I am flushing out illegal refugees, catching smugglers," Singh claimed.

Singh suspects pre-planning in Manipur violence

In another interview with ANI, Singh alleged that the violence in the state may have a "foreign hand" behind it. "Manipur shares its borders with Myanmar. China is also nearby. Around 398km of our borders are porous and unguarded... Going by what's happening, we can neither deny nor vehemently affirm... It seems pre-planned, but the reason is not clear," he said.

He had political agenda: Singh on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Singh also reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Thursday visit to Manipur, saying, "It has been 40 days. Why did he not come earlier?... He seemed to have come with a political agenda." "He came and then there was an incident in the market and the BJP office was attacked. Did he come for the situation in Manipur or political mileage?" the CM questioned.

50,000 people displaced due to ethnic clashes

Ethnic violence has engulfed Manipur for two months now after riots first broke out between the Meiteis and the state's tribal communities on May 3 over the former's demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. About 50,000 people have been displaced as a result of the continuous violence, with the state government, led by the BJP, allegedly failing to restore peace in the northeastern state.

