Army steps up security across Manipur amid fresh violence reports

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 27, 2023, 07:55 pm 3 min read

Amid fresh violence reports, Army steps up security across Manipur

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles have stepped up security across Manipur amid reports of fresh violence in the state. The Army said that the security units in Churchandpur and Imphal East prevented the firing incidents between Meitei and tribal communities, where some armed men opened fire and ran toward higher reaches. However, there were reportedly no casualties, and further operations were underway.

Why does this story matter?

This development comes just days after the Army was redeployed and a curfew was reinstated amid conflicts.

On May 3, violence erupted in Manipur after the tribals held a march against the non-tribal Meiteis' calls for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Reportedly, the violence was preceded by the Manipur High Court's judgment in April, which directed the state government to consider the Meiteis' demand.

Army chief Pande visits Manipur

Amid current unrest in the state, Army Chief General Manoj Pande arrived in Manipur on Saturday to review the security situation, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. Previously, reports said that the Eastern Command's Army officials would brief the Army chief on the steps taken so far to bring the situation under control in the state.

Additional security personnel deployed in Manipur: CM Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday that additional security forces, comprising the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), India Reserve Battalion (IRB), Village Defence Force (VDF), and Manipur Rifles, had been deployed at 38 vulnerable locations. While asking the public not to have apprehensions, Singh said that operations were also conducted against armed militants in various areas.

Singh urges public to refrain from violent activities

Singh also revealed that efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people, and the government has been meeting numerous peace committees formed in the wake of the current situation in the state. While asking the public to refrain from violent activities, Singh also asked the public to help the state government bring normalcy back to the violent-hit state.

Over 70 dead, thousands displaced in Manipur violence

Since the unrest began in Manipur, more than 70 people have been reportedly killed, while thousands have been displaced and are currently taking refuge in neighboring states such as Mizoram, Assam, and Nagaland. To note, Meiteis comprise approximately 53% of the state's population and dwell primarily in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute 40% and live in the hill districts.

Amit Shah to visit Minpur to assess situatuion

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit Manipur for three days next week. While asking the public to maintain peace, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated on Thursday, "I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace."