India

MP: NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module, arrests 3 in Jabalpur

MP: NIA busts ISIS-linked terror module, arrests 3 in Jabalpur

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 27, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

The accused were allegedly planning terror attacks in India (Representational image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday busted a terror module allegedly linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti Terror Squad (ATS) of police in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. According to the news agency, three people—Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan, and Mohammad Shahid—have been arrested from Jabalpur in connection with the module.

NIA conducted overnight raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur

The accused, apprehended during overnight raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur, were reportedly likely to be produced before the NIA special court in Bhopal on Saturday. The agency also recovered many sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents, and digital devices during the raids. The NIA registered a case against Khan on Wednesday after he came under its radar last year.

All 3 culprits are highly radicalized: NIA

According to the NIA, the accused were involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms and on-ground Dawah programs. They reportedly wanted to carry out violent terror attacks in India and were conducting meetings in local masjids and houses to hatch plans to spread terror in the country. The NIA further stated the three accused were highly radicalized.

Accused assembled radicalized group in Jabalpur: NIA

The probe revealed that Ali created a local group Fisbilillah and was operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. He was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier to procure pistols. Meanwhile, Khan assembled a group of radicalized individuals in the city to plan violent jihad in India. He was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram, and WhatsApp channels for recruitment into ISIS.