India

Bengal to reward those providing details on illegal firecracker units

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 27, 2023, 06:44 pm 2 min read

Only green firecrackers allowed in West Bengal: Report

With 16 deaths in four illegal firecracker explosions in West Bengal over the past 10 days, the state government decided to reward anyone who provides information on those manufacturing such firecrackers. Reportedly, district magistrates have been directed to ensure that only those firecracker-manufacturing units with fire and explosive licenses, besides training certificates from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), be permitted to function.

Bengal to test firecrackers for environmental pollution, safety standards

The Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is also mulling testing firecrackers for environmental pollution and safety standards before they are released in the market, a government official told the news agency PTI. Furthermore, the official added that firecracker storage facilities also should obtain the necessary government licenses.

Bengal chief secretary's high-level meeting with SPs, DMs

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi reportedly met with superintendents of police (SPs) and district magistrates (DMs) from all districts, and they were instructed that only green firecrackers be allowed in the state. Moreover, according to the news outlet India Today, only three religious festivals have been designated for using green firecrackers, including Chatt Puja, Christmas, and Diwali.

Details on meeting to crack down on illegal firecracker sales

Reportedly, top officials gave a presentation at the meeting outlining instructions regarding the firecracker industry in the state. While clear instructions were provided to the district magistrates and police superintendents that no one can burst firecrackers unless they are green, all officials were also reportedly asked to take all necessary actions to prevent illegal firecracker business in West Bengal.

Firecrackers at private events will require prior permission: Sources

Sources also revealed that 150 people from green firecracker manufacturing units received special training from the NEERI to promote the industry. Furthermore, those who want to burst firecrackers during other festivals (apart from the three mentioned above) or private events must obtain prior permission from the relevant administrative authorities, such as the relevant district magistrate, police commissioner, or superintendents of police in the state.