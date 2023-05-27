India

Indore: Mob manhandles Hindu man, Muslim woman; stabs rescuers

Indore: Mob manhandles Hindu man, Muslim woman; stabs rescuers

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 27, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media (Photo credit: Twitter/@MrSinha_)

A Hindu man and a Muslim woman were reportedly manhandled by a mob when they came out of a hotel in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday night. The police said the mob, consisting of 25-30 Muslim youths, also allegedly attacked two Hindu persons with knives who came to the duo's rescue. A purported video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Purported video of incident

Duo went to hotel for dinner, was chased by mob

According to reports, the mob chased and surrounded third-year MBBS students, Bhavesh Sunhare and Nasreen Sultana, when they came out of Madni Hotel in Indore's Tukoganj after having dinner. The woman, who was wearing a hijab, was allegedly asked why she was in the company of a Hindu man. She reportedly objected to the misbehavior, saying her parents knew where she was.

Rescuers were attacked with knives

The Statesman reported that the mob tried to attack Sunhare. The students then managed to save themselves by speeding away on their scooter. However, the mob chased and caught them again. When some Hindu men came to their rescue, they were attacked, and two of them reportedly sustained stab wounds. A case of attempt to murder was registered, and seven accused have been identified.

MP CM directs police to take swift action

Cops have arrested two men, while the search for 20-odd others is underway, reported India Today. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the police to take strict action against the culprits. Reportedly, the incident occurred a day after pamphlets were distributed among Muslim girls in Indore warning of an alleged "Bhagwa love trap" by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bajrang Dal.