Manipur CM N Biren Singh may resign today: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 30, 2023 | 12:23 pm 1 min read

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will reportedly tender his resignation on Friday with the state's law and order situation worsening amid widespread clashes. According to the news outlet India Today, Singh is likely to hand in his resignation to the Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today at around 1:00pm.

