Haryana: Farmers block Jammu-Delhi National Highway over MSP demand

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 12, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra blocked the Jammu-Delhi National Highway to protest against the state government after it refused to buy sunflower seeds at the MSP

Farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra blocked the Jammu-Delhi National Highway after a mahapanchayat on Monday to escalate their protest against the state government after it refused to buy sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP). They said they were forced to sell their produce to private players at Rs. 4,000 per quintal against the MSP of Rs. 6,400 per quintal.

Why does this story matter?

The protesting farmers blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway last week after negotiations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government failed repeatedly. Reportedly, unseasonal rain and hail in Haryana in March caused significant damage to crops. Earlier, farmers had a year-and-a-half-long confrontation with the Centre over MSP and other farm laws, which were later repealed. Last week, the Centre raised the MSP for Kharif crops.

Police lathi-charged farmers blocking highway last week

Bajrang Punia joined mahapanchayat at Pipli mandi

The mahapanchayat was organized at Pipli in Kurukshetra, after which they gathered on a flyover of the highway near the village. Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is currently embroiled in a tussle with the government demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, also joined the gathering.

Farmers protested induction of sunflower seeds under Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana

The farmers earlier said the government's decision not to buy their produce at the MSP will cost them around Rs. 10,000-12,000 per acre. Notably, the BJP-led state government decided to buy sunflower seeds under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for Rs. 1,000 per quintal instead of MSP. Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar promised MSP to the farmers.

Sunflower crops help farmers generate additional income

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had stated that, owing to the unfavorable weather, the farmers were in no position to stock their produce. Farmers in the potato-growing belts of Ambala and Kurukshetra districts cultivate sunflower crops on around 30,000 acres. Sunflower helps farmers diversify crop patterns and generate additional income. Each field gives two to three yields in a year after paddy and potato.

