Personal data of all vaccinated Indians leaked: TMC's Saket Gokhale

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah June 12, 2023 | 03:21 pm

The personal data of lakhs of citizens, who registered on the government's Co-WIN portal, has allegedly been leaked

In a major data breach, the personal data of lakhs of citizens, who registered on the government's Co-WIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination, has allegedly been leaked on Telegram. Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Saket Gokhale tweeted screenshots of a Telegram bot sharing details of citizens. The people whose details were made public reportedly include former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Why does this story matter?

In contrast to the rate of data digitization over the last two decades, data protection laws in India remain lax, as the data privacy of common users is often compromised, sold to spammers, and used for targeted advertising. The latest incident prior to this was reported in March when the personal information of 16.8 crore Indians was leaked.

PM Modi Ignoring Ashwini Vaishnav's "incompetence": Gokhale

Gokhale pointed fingers at Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, who heads the Information Technology portfolio along with Railways, asking, "How long will the incompetence of Ashwini Vaishnaw be ignored by PM Modi?" He also questioned the Home Ministry's "ignorance," terming it a matter of national concern.

Why home ministry not aware of leak: Gokhale

Leaders verified that leaked information belonged to them

The News Minute said it used the Telegram bot and accessed details of several political leaders and ministers. These included Telangana's Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, BJP's Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Except for Vardhan, the leaders confirmed that their details harvested from the Telegram bot were authentic.

Breach impossible, show me proof: RS Sharma

The details leaked also included Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers, date of birth, passport details, and others fed in the Co-WIN app at the time of registration. However, Co-WIN high power panel chairman and National Health Authority Chief Executive Officer RS Sharma denied any breach occurred, even though the report stated that his personal information, as well as that of notable journalists, was exposed.

Sharma reportedly submitted passport details to Co-WIN

Old data, we are still verifying it: MeitY

It is old data, we are still verifying it; we have sought a report regarding the same: Sources in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on alleged Covid vaccination data leak— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

