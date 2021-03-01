The Co-WIN platform, which is used to register for COVID-19 vaccination, faced several minor glitches today, just as the second phase of India's coronavirus vaccination program commenced. The updated Co-WIN portal went live at 9 am today. Under the second phase of vaccination, citizens aged above 60 years and those above 45 but with comorbidities will be given vaccine doses. Here are more details.

Details Users faced issues with receiving OTP through the app

Many users took to social media to complain that the Co-WIN app did not send the OTP to their mobile numbers, which is a one-time password used to register for the vaccination drive. Some others said they received the password after a delay. Meanwhile, a number of users were reportedly shown the message: "Co-WIN server is facing issues. Please try later."

Clarification Co-WIN app is for administrators only, Health Ministry clarifies

However, the Union Health Ministry has issued a clarification saying the Co-WIN mobile app is not meant to register for or book a COVID-19 vaccination slot. That can only be done through the website, while the app is meant for use by the administrators only. "Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in," the Ministry tweeted.

Details PM Modi receives vaccine shot under the second phase

Meanwhile, the second phase of India's vaccination program against COVID-19 began today, under which the general public will receive the vaccine jabs. The vaccine shots will be administered free of cost at government facilities. Thus far, only healthcare professionals and frontline medical staffers were being vaccinated. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received the vaccine shot at the AIIMS in Delhi this morning.

Information Two vaccines currently being used in India

Currently, two vaccines are being used in India - Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Some other vaccines are also being considered for approval.

COVID-19 COVID-19 has infected 1.11 crore in India thus far

Separately, India on Sunday reported more than 15,000 coronavirus infections, taking the total caseload to 1.11 crore. The country, the second worst-hit in the outbreak after the United States, has also witnessed over 1.57 lakh deaths due to the fatal virus. In the past couple of weeks, several states including the worst-affected Maharashtra have continued to report a spike in daily COVID-19 cases.

Twitter Post Senior citizens arrive for registration at Rajiv Gandhi hospital