The National Capital could witness one of its warmest February in the past few years due to high day temperatures, according to the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The Times of India reports. The average maximum temperature until Thursday was 26.3 degree Celsius, while normally it is 23.9 degree Celsius, weather department's records tell. Here are more details on this.

Details No cold day or cold wave recorded this month

Tellingly, winter may be on its way out as the IMD has predicted that day temperatures are likely to rise further over the next three days. Experts said the average maximum temperature for this month could eventually touch 27 degree Celsius. Further, no cold day or cold wave have been recorded this February. However, the minimum temperature remained normal on most days.

Details Delhi hit 30 degree Celsius on February 11

According to weather department officials, the maximum temperature usually touches the 30 degree Celsius mark during the last week of February. But this time, Delhi hit this mark at its earliest point in a span of 15 years, i.e., on February 11. The maximum temperature had last crossed 30 degree Celsius in the first half of February in 2006.

Reasons Clear skies, less rain caused the rise in temperature

Experts said that clear skies and lesser number of western disturbances have led to the rise in maximum temperature. "This February could be among the warmest. Unlike last year when six western disturbances impacted the region, only one has passed this month. As a result, very light rain was recorded only on one day," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

Information Temperature to rise more from Monday, says IMD