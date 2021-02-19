-
Delhi: Clear skies make this February one of the warmestLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 11:31 am
-
The National Capital could witness one of its warmest February in the past few years due to high day temperatures, according to the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), The Times of India reports.
The average maximum temperature until Thursday was 26.3 degree Celsius, while normally it is 23.9 degree Celsius, weather department's records tell.
Here are more details on this.
-
-
Details
No cold day or cold wave recorded this month
-
Tellingly, winter may be on its way out as the IMD has predicted that day temperatures are likely to rise further over the next three days.
Experts said the average maximum temperature for this month could eventually touch 27 degree Celsius.
Further, no cold day or cold wave have been recorded this February.
However, the minimum temperature remained normal on most days.
-
Details
Delhi hit 30 degree Celsius on February 11
-
According to weather department officials, the maximum temperature usually touches the 30 degree Celsius mark during the last week of February.
But this time, Delhi hit this mark at its earliest point in a span of 15 years, i.e., on February 11.
The maximum temperature had last crossed 30 degree Celsius in the first half of February in 2006.
-
Reasons
Clear skies, less rain caused the rise in temperature
-
Experts said that clear skies and lesser number of western disturbances have led to the rise in maximum temperature.
"This February could be among the warmest. Unlike last year when six western disturbances impacted the region, only one has passed this month. As a result, very light rain was recorded only on one day," said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.
-
Information
Temperature to rise more from Monday, says IMD
-
As for the rest of this month, there is no prediction for cold day or cold wave conditions. IMD says both the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise starting February 22, with the latter hovering around 30-31 degree Celsius.