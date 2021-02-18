The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday closed the entry and exit points at four metro stations near the Tikri border, one of the sites where farmers have been camping in their protest against the central government's three new farm laws. The stations that were shut included Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh. They were later opened.

In a tweet posted around 11 am today, the DMRC had informed, "Security Update - Entry/exit for Tikri Border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh have been closed." The operations at all the four stations were resumed later in the day. "All stations are open. Normal services on all lines (sic)," DMRC tweeted around 4 pm.

Delhi Metro officials said these stations were temporarily closed as a preventive step, in view of "security concerns" raised by the Delhi Police. For the unversed, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, had last week announced the "Rail Roko" - a nationwide rail blockade plan - to be held between 12 pm and 4 pm today.

Apart from Delhi, the rail blockade was also observed in parts of Punjab, Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka as protesting farmers gathered near rail tracks there. Train stations at Haryana's Sonipat, Ambala, and Jind were completely blocked, NDTV reports.

