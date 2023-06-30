India

Manipur: 3 dead in firing between armed rioters, security forces

The death toll in the crossfire between suspected armed rioters and security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district rose to three on Friday as one more person succumbed to injuries in hospital. Officials said five people were wounded in the gunfight, after the rioters, unprovoked, opened fire at Haraothel village on Thursday. The security forces "responded in a calibrated manner" to tackle the situation.

Widespread violence has engulfed Manipur for over two months after clashes broke out between the state's tribal communities and the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Thousands of people have been displaced as the ruling BJP is struggling to restore peace in the state. Meanwhile, weapons looted by rioters from state forces are largely missing.

