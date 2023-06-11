Politics

Karnataka defeat in mind, BJP revisits strategy in poll-bound states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 11, 2023 | 10:34 pm 3 min read

Following an embarrassing electoral defeat in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly changed its strategy for the other poll-bound states in order to win the key assembly elections before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Hindustan Times reported. This comes after the local party functionaries in these states demanded an emphasis on local issues and accomplishments rather than central government schemes and activities.

Why does this story matter?

Political tensions have risen within the BJP as more assembly elections approach. The party is looking forward to winning assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Telangana, where elections are scheduled by the end of this year. Reportedly, top leadership intends to keep local allies and caste equations in mind while deciding on the leadership issues and candidates in all these states.

BJP to shift focus away from central schemes

Following the BJP's humiliating loss in Karnataka, the party has reportedly decided to shift the focus of election campaigns away from central schemes and more toward local issues and achievements of BJP-ruled state governments. The BJP rules in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress rules Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, governs Telangana.

BJP failed to highlight 'double engine' administration's relevance in Karnataka

According to reports, the BJP failed to promote its government's deliveries in Karnataka and highlight the relevance of the "double engine" administration. The term "double engine" refers to the party being in power at both the Centre and state, and it is used to describe the BJP's greater capacity to deliver on election promises. In Karnataka, however, it did not provide the expected results.

Reach out programs to highlight local issues, achievements

The BJP's top leadership reportedly decided to reach out to people with local issues and achievements to win elections. "It has been conveyed to the state leaders to let central leaders and Union ministers speak about the central schemes, and that legislators, corporators, and state-level leaders should focus on the work that the state government has undertaken at the constituency level," said a leader.

Lesson from past defeat

According to NDTV, the BJP has also resolved to keep caste equations in mind when choosing leadership and candidates in all poll-bound states. This was a harsh lesson from Karnataka when the decision to remove BS Yediyurappa from the top seat and refuse tickets to Jagdish Shettar and Laxman Savadi reportedly helped the Congress with gaining the Lingayat vote bank.

How BJP performed in Karnataka

Another top BJP leader told HT that the Karnataka election result was particularly upsetting since it supposedly highlighted flaws in the party's electioneering and allowed the Congress to acquire more votes and seats. The BJP won 66 seats and bagged 36% of the vote share in the Karnataka elections, but the Congress emerged victorious with 135 seats and 42.9% votes in the 224-member Assembly.

