'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo 'better now,' says Badshah

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 29, 2021, 01:40 pm 3 Mins Read

Singer Badshah shared about Sahdev Dirdo's condition on his Twitter handle

The small chap who had made the entire nation crazy with his song Bachpan Ka Pyaar met with an accident yesterday and suffered serious head injuries. Reports say Sahdev Dirdo was riding pillion without a helmet. Badshah, who had given the song his own spin, had tweeted about the same. The rapper now says that Sahdev is "better now and has regained consciousness."

Taking to Twitter, the Jugnu maker said, "Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers." News has it that the mishap occurred around 6:50 pm at Shabri Nagar area in Chhattisgarh.

Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 29, 2021

After the accident, the boy was taken to a local hospital, from where he was transferred to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital. The collector of Sukma, Vineet Nandanwar, and Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma visited Sahdev to know more about his condition. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had also ordered Nandanwar to provide the best medical treatment to the young kid, an official statement read.

'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo hospitalised after bike accident.



Get well soon Sahdev.#BaspanKaPyaar pic.twitter.com/iTBQqLHpNd — Amit Mishra (@Amitjanhit) December 28, 2021

On December 28, Badshah had informed all about the accident on his social media. "In touch with Sahdev's family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to the hospital. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," he had written on his official Twitter handle. Guess the prayers were heard. Talking about their collaboration, the song, released in August, has received 34cr views already!

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Sahdev belongs to the Sukma district, which is dominated by tribals and affected by Naxals. In 2019, he recorded Bachpan Ka Pyaar in a school uniform that had gone viral in 2021. It became a trend and was picked up by celebrities. Bharti Singh, Rupali Ganguly, and Nia Sharma uploaded their versions online, making him more famous. Eventually, he appeared on Indian Idol 12.

In July 2021, the 10-year-old performed the song at an event where he was felicitated by CM Baghel. "Sahdev ko bachpan mein Chhattisgarh aur poore desh ka itna saara pyaar mil raha hai. Main iss bachche ke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (Sahdev is receiving immense love from people, I wish him good luck for the future)," the CM had written on Twitter.