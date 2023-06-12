India

WFI polls on July 4, IOA begins preparation

June 12, 2023

The elections for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will reportedly be held on July 4 and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has begun the process to prepare for the polls. This comes after last month the United World Wrestling (UWW), the global governing body of the sport, threatened to suspend the WFI and gave it an ultimatum of 45 days to hold elections.

A group of prominent wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing, stalking, and intimidating them. They have been protesting against Singh for over a month, demanding his removal from the WFI's top post. Singh is an MP of the ruling BJP, which has been accused of protecting him. Meanwhile, farmer, khap and Opposition leaders are supporting the protesting wrestlers and have demanded Singh's arrest.

