Power, water, food supply suspended at Jantar Mantar: Bajrang Punia

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 29, 2023, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Bajrang Punia targets Delhi Police after FIRs against WFI chief

After two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the Delhi Police, Bajrang Punia reportedly claimed electricity was suspended at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting. The police put up barricades around the protest site and weren't allowing the supply of food and water to the wrestlers, added the Olympic medalist.

Won't let water or food in: ACP reportedly told Punia

In a short video posted on his Instagram handle, Punia claimed that cops asked the protesting wrestlers to end their agitation after two FIRs were filed against the WFI president in the matter. Revealing his alleged discussions with an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Punia said he was told, "Do whatever you can; we won't let water or food in."

Until justice is served, we will protest: Punia

Punia also called out the police for allegedly "beating up" individuals who were assigned to provide supplies at the protest site. "Until justice is served, we will protest no matter how much the police administration tortures us," the Olympic medalist said in the video. "When the entire country is in support of us, this is what the police are doing," he added.

DCW chairperson reacts to Punia's claims

Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, also reacted to Punia's claims, saying, "Do not file FIR for the first 6 days, after that, stop the electricity, food, and water of the agitators." "Perhaps even the most oppressor king would not have done this to his opponent, yet this is a democracy, yet this is the Olympic champion," she wrote on Twitter.

Details on FIR against WFI chief

On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIR against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station after the wrestlers moved the Supreme Court (SC) with their appeal. To note, the FIRs were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections concerning outraging of modesty.