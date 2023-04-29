India

Andhra Pradesh: 9 students die by suicide after intermediate results

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 11:25 am 1 min read

10 lakh students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate exams

As many as nine students in Andhra Pradesh have allegedly ended their lives after the state's Board of Intermediate Education announced results of intermediate first and second years on Wednesday, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, two other students reportedly attempted suicide. Notably, the pass percentages this year for the first and second years were 61% and 72%, respectively. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the exams.

Students upset over securing low marks

As per reports, a 17-year-old boy jumped in front of a train and died in Srikakulam, while a 16-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in Trinadhapuram. Two boys, aged 18 and 17, allegedly hanged themselves to death in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, respectively. Furthermore, two 17-year-old students from Chittoor reportedly killed themselves. A girl jumped into a lake, while a boy consumed pesticide.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).