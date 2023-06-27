India

Manipuri women 'interfering' with operations, says Army after releasing militants

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 27, 2023 | 12:13 pm 2 min read

12 KYKL militants were forced to be released by women-led mob on Saturday

The Indian Army has appealed to people in Manipur to support its efforts to restore peace in the strife-torn state. It said women activists are "deliberately blocking routes and interfering in the operations of security forces." It added that "such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by security forces during critical situations to save lives and property."

On Saturday, a 1,500-strong women-led mob in Manipur forced the Indian Army to hand over 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres who were arrested with "arms, ammunition, and war-like stores" in their possession. The KYKL is a separatist outfit of the Meiteis, who form the state's majority and have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status amid resistance from the tribal groups.

Demystifying myth of peaceful blockade by women: Army

In the video shared on Twitter, the Indian Army said being humane is not a weakness and added that it was "demystifying [the] myth of peaceful blockade led by women." It said a women-led mob, which also consisted of local leaders, accompanied armed rioters and helped them flee after they fired at security forces using automatic weapons in Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages on Friday.

Mobs blocked movement of security forces: Army

It further said that in the riots of July 13 in the Khamenlok area, mobs blocked the movement of security forces "even before arson began." Around 10 villages were burned down in the riot, and Meitieis accused Kuki militants of attacking them. Meanwhile, the villages' chiefs issued a joint statement accusing "heavily-armed Meitei militants" of "calculated state-sponsored" attack to displace them from their land.

Route to Assam Rifles base dug up to cause delay

Furthermore, the Indian Army said in its statement that womenfolk were accompanying the rioters, and even ambulances were being used to carry them. It added that the entry/exit routes to the base of the Assam Rifles were dug up using an excavator "to cause delay."

Militants released mastermind of 2015 ambush

The militants who were released included self-styled Lt. Col. Moirangthem Tamba, alias Uttam, who the Indian Army said was the mastermind of the 2015 ambush of a team of 6 Dogra Regiment that left 20 soldiers dead.

