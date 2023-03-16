India

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 pilots missing

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 pilots missing

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 16, 2023, 02:51 pm 1 min read

Search operation for the two pilots is underway, the Indian Army said

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Mandala Hills region of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Two pilots— a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major— are missing, reported NDTV. "Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23," the army said.

Search operation launched by the army

Following the crash, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Guwahati, issued a statement, saying, "It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched." More information is awaited.