Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 2 pilots missing
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Mandala Hills region of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. Two pilots— a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major— are missing, reported NDTV. "Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23," the army said.
Search operation launched by the army
Following the crash, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence Guwahati, issued a statement, saying, "It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched." More information is awaited.