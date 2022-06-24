Career

Agnipath scheme: Air Force opens registrations for Agniveers from today

Agnipath scheme: Air Force opens registrations for Agniveers from today

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 24, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years.

The registration for the first batch of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme for the Indian Air Force (IAF) begins Friday and the online examination will be held exactly a month later (July 24). "The first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30," Air Marshal SK Jha said during the joint press conference of the tri-services held last week.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes after several Indian states witnessed violent protests against the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath scheme.

Notably, aspirants are opposing the scheme fearing it will make enrolment into the Indian Army contractual with no job security.

The fear stems from the fact that the scheme says those enrolled in the Indian Army under the scheme can only serve for four years.

Details 'IAF will try to enroll Agniveers from across nation'

In a statement IAF said it will try to "enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc." Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years.

Information Agniveers will form distinct rank in IAF

According to the IAF, Aginveers will form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any existing rank. For Agniveers below the age of 18, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents or guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.

Process What will be the enrolment process?

In a detailed notification issued recently, IAF has listed out the eligibility criteria, examination fee, terms and conditions, age limit, medical standards, financial benefits including salary, insurance and the procedure for the Phase 1 and Phase 2 selection process. Notably, candidates who clear Phase 1 will only be eligible to appear for Phase 2 of the selection process.

Army, Navy What do we know about recruitment in Army and Navy?

Apart from IAF, the Indian Army has also issued a notification on June 20 for the recruitment of Agniveers. That notification had also listed detailed information regarding pay package, conditions of service, eligibility etc. For the navy, the recruitment guidelines will be issued by Saturday, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said last week. From November 21 the first naval 'Agniveers' will begin training, he added.